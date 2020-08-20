Monalisa Spreads 'positive Vibes' With Her 'Love Aaj Kal Aur Hamesha Dancing' Video

Actor Monalisa recently shared a video of her dancing. The actor was seen shaking a leg on the song Haan Main Galat from the movie Love Aaj Kal. For Monalisa's dance video, the actor was seen donning a checkered plaid skirt paired with a button-down crop top. She opted for freestyle dancing for her video. Monalisa is also seen acing at the hook step of the song.

Monalisa not only danced on a song from the movie Love Aaj Kal, but she also added a Love Aaj Kal twist to her caption. She wrote, “My “Love Aaj, Kal aur Hamesha “ Dancing ðŸ’ƒðŸ»... and Have Fun... #goodmorning #goodvibes #dance #love #fun #enjoy #smile #positivevibes”. Fans in wide number complimented her for her dancing skills." Monalisa's dance video received several beautiful comments from her celebrity friends too. Take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram post.

Monalisa recreates 'Ghar Mohe Pardesiya' song

Monalisa has been sharing several dance videos amid lockdown and while staying at home. The actor also recreated the song Ghar More Pardesiya. In the video, Monalisa is seen dancing in her living room wearing a beautiful yellow salwar-suit with pink dupatta. Monalisa is seen acing at her dancing skills and also flaunting her foot-work.

The close to 2-minute video is a treat for Monalisa’s fans. They also praised and complimented her in the comments section by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Monalisa posted the video with the caption, "GHAR MORE PARDESIYA... Featuring Monalisa, Guys, sharing a clip of me dancing to my favourite song! Hope you like it! #gharmorepardesiya #justtried #love #dancing ðŸŽ¥: @vikrant8235 thanks @heenaalad”.

Monalisa dances in bridal ensemble

Monalisa also shared a video of her dancing in a bridal dress on the song Ghagra. She was seen donning a red lehenga with golden embroidery. The actor was also bejewelled in gold jewellery. In the video, Monalisa was seen captured by a cameraman as she shook a leg in her red bridal ensemble. Monalisa captioned the video as, "The Ghaghra Was Really Heavy... And The Jewelleries Too...I can See How I Am Taking Small Steps ðŸ¤£... #bridal #dance #actorslife #love #passion #missing #shoot." The hashtags of her post's caption make it evident that the actor is missing her shoots.

