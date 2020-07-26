Monalisa Recreating 'Ghar More Pardesiya' & Other Top Posts Of Regional Stars This Week

The entire world is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. However, in this digital world, regional Indian cinema stars still continue to entertain their fans through social media. Here are their top posts from this week. Read ahead to know-

Top Instagram posts of regional Indian cinema actors

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa recreates Ghar More Pardesiya

Bhojpuri actor Antara Biswas, most commonly known as Monalisa, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself dancing. In the video, Monalisa can be seen dancing on the song Ghar More Pardesiya in her living room wearing a beautiful yellow salwar-suit with a pink dupatta. The actor can be seen acing her dancing skills and also flaunting her foot-work. The video of around 2-minutes is a treat for Monalisa’s fans. She captioned the video, "GHAR MORE PARDESIYA... Featuring Monalisa, Guys, sharing a clip of me dancing to my favourite song! Hope you like it! #gharmorepardesiya #justtried #love #dancing 🎥: @vikrant8235 thanks @heenaalad”

Samantha Akkineni’s stunning necklace

South actor, Samantha Akkineni recently took to her official Instagram account to post a gorgeous monochrome picture of herself wearing a traditional outfit. In the picture, Samantha can be seen wearing a sober colour saree with shimmery makeup. Her eyeshadow is standing out in the picture as it has been blended very well. She can also be seen wearing a choker necklace that has attracted the eyeballs of the fans. Fans asked her about where she bought the piece from, as the very intricate details on the jewellery are hard to miss. They can also be seen using ‘heart eyes’ emoticon while speaking about it. She captioned the post, “We wake up early . Meditate . Positive thoughts . Take that apple cider vinegar . Cleanse both body and mind . Pamper self with long skin care routine . Exercise. Hydrate . More positive thoughts and game face on yo😎” [sic].

Shalmali Kholgade’s new haircut

Shalmali Kholgade recently got herself a pixie haircut. She took to her official Instagram handle to share her new look with her fans. With her new haircut, Shalmali Kholgade also announced her upcoming single titled Regular. She captioned the picture, “Ready for #Regular💥#shalmali2point0 #RegularReleasing21July”.

V ijay Antony shared first look from Bichagadu 2

South star, Vijay Antony shared the first look of his upcoming movie, Bichagadu 2 on the happy occasion of his birthday. The look of the actor from the movie has piqued the interest of fans and they are highly anticipating the release of the movie. On July 24, 2020, actor Vijay Antony took to his official Instagram handle and posted the first look of Bichagadu 2, which is a sequel to his 2016 action thriller movie titled Bichagadu. He captioned the post, “Finally!!! Official First Look of Pichaikaran 2/ Bichagadu 2”.

Upasana Kamineni adopts an elephant on her birthday

Upasana Kamineni, who turned a year older on July 20, 2020, celebrated the day by showing love towards animals and infact even taking it to the next level. The wife of the superstar Ram Charan came ahead and adopted an elephant from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Upasana Kamineni promised the people at the zoo that she will take care of the elephant she adopted, named Rani, for a year. The news gained attention from fans all over when one of Upasana Kamineni’s fan accounts on Twitter posted a picture of the star wife with the zoo officials. The caption of the post read, “Wonderful gesture by upasanakonidela Garu on her birthday. She adopted Elephant Rani for a period of one year. Upasana handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs to N. Kshitija curator of nehruzoopark in Hyderabad. #HBDUpasanaKonidela”.

