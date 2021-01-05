Monalisa Goes All Out To Celebrate Her 4 Million Mark On Instagram; See Post

Namak Issk Ka actor Antara Biswas, known by her stage name Monalisa, has crossed the four million mark on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 05, 2021, to express her gratitude to fans for all their love and support. Monalisa shared an adorable post of her celebrating it with lots of balloons and it will sure make fans smile.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared a reel where she can be seen striking different poses with different props and is all smiles for the camera. In the reel, she can be seen posing with the "number four and letter M balloon". She is also seen giving different expressions which are truly unmissable. Monalisa can be seen donning a black and gold shimmery dress and completed the look with hoop earrings and quirky rings. She also opted for a bun hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup.

Along with the video, Monalisa also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Welcoming the New Years with a million more of you! ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿#4MillionStrong #4MFamilyOnIG #4MillionMonalisaFans”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Monalisa shared the post online, fans went all out to congratulate the actor and also said some kind words in the comment section. The post also went on to receive heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to congratulate the actor for her achievement, while some went all gaga over the outfit the actor donned. One of the users wrote, “So pretty my girl”. While the other one wrote, “woohoo! Congratulations ma’am and more power to you”. Some of the users commented with many hearts, kissing and heart struck emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the Dupur Thakurpo actor often goes on to share several other posts on her Instagram handle. The avid social media user that she is, Monalisa shares several pictures, videos, stories and much more that give a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a photoshoot picture of herself where she can be seen striking a stunning pose in a bright red jumpsuit. Take a look at the post below.

