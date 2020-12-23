Monalisa Shares A Series Of Photos As Iravati From 'Namak Issk Ka'; Check Out

Actor Monalisa has shared a series of pictures while shooting for her new show Namak Issk Ka. Monalisa posed in a traditional Indian attire accompanying heavy jewellery in the recent snaps on the photo-sharing platform. Additionally, she wrote a self-love quote in the description of the post. So, we have mentioned everything about Monalisa's Namak Issk Ka photos on social media that you must check out right away.

Monalisa shares a series of pictures in red saree

Monalisa took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself in an adorned red saree through her official handle on December 23, 2020, Wednesday. The star captured some indoor snaps of herself sitting on a couch or standing new the flower decoration.

Besides wearing a designer dress, she completed her look with statement neckpieces, earrings, and bangles. Moreover, Monalisa opted for a heavy makeup look with a matching red lip shade, Bindi and glossy eye-makeup with the outfit.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Monalisa wrote a self-love note, besides giving her makeover credit to stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylist. She penned, “I May Not Be Perfect... But I Am Always “ME” and added hashtags like OOTD, Onset, Look, Love My Job, and Actors Life. The actor added, “Styled By @praanavsrathod, Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545, Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388, ðŸ“¸: @deepakpathak663”. Check out Monalisa's Namak Issk Ka photos:

Also read: Monalisa Shares New Poster As Iravati In Her New Show 'Namak Issk Ka'; See Pic

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Shweta Tiwari And Varun Badola's Sangeet To Be A Rocking Affair!

Responses to Monalisa's photos on Instagram

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Monalisa garnered more than 43, 500 likes and over 515 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their responses.

They took to the comment section and lauded Monalisa for her look of Iravati among the Namak Issk Ka cast. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, thumbs up, fire, expressing themselves. Here are some of the responses to her photos that you must check out right away:

Also read: Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu's Endearing Babymoon Photos Are Ruling The Internet

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's' Shweta Tiwari Calls Intimate Wedding Ceremonies 'a Great Idea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.