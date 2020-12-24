Do You Know 'Namak Issk Ka' Actor Monalisa Had To Change Her Name For Showbiz?

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is best known for her performance in Bhojpuri cinema. She also appeared in several Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Monalisa is best known by her stage name, but do you know her real name is Antara Biswas? Read on to know more.

According to Pledgetimes, when Monalisa decided to take acting as her profession, she started thinking about changing her name. She belongs to a Bengali background and therefore Monalisa's real name was Antara Biswas. Later, at the behest of her uncle, he changed her name and gave her the name Monalisa.

Antara Biwas was born to a Bengali Hindu family. She reportedly studied at Julien Day School, South Kolkata. As per Celebrity Hungry site, she graduated from Ashutosh College from the University of Calcutta. After graduation, she worked as a part-time TV actor and model in Oriya video albums. Monalisa tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in 2017.

Monalisa's movies and TV shows

Monalisa is known for her role in movies like Kartavya, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Devra Bhail Deewana and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie titled Blackmail starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She later starred in the adult comedy film Tauba Tauba, which released in 2004. She made her Kannada debut with the movie titled Jackpot.

Monalisa’s Bhojpuri item songs are extremely popular as well. Some of her famous songs are Kaise Thamai Kalai Piya, Pala Satake and Gor Kariya. All of these songs have over 10 million views on YouTube. She will be seen entertaining the audience as Iravati in the new show Namak Issk Ka.

A look at Monalisa's Instagram

Monalisa often shares several videos on her Instagram where she is seen dancing to different songs. Earlier, the actor shared a video of her dancing to a Bollywood song. The actor was seen shaking a leg on the song Naach Meri Rani. Donning an orange strappy top and denim skirt, Monalisa was seen enjoying herself as she tried to recreate the original dance routine of the song. She shared the dance video by saying that if there is no dance floor, she can make her room her dance floor. She also added a hashtag of ‘birthday fun’ to express her mood.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Monalisa for her moves. Several users added emoticons to compliment her in the comment section. Take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram post.

Earlier, the actor was seen donning a beautiful wine coloured sequin dress as she danced to the song Buzz by Aastha Gill. Monalisa aced at freestyle dancing as she showed off her sensuous moves. The actor also gave beautiful facial expressions as she enjoyed the music. She posted the video with the caption, “focus”. She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with statement earrings.

