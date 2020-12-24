Monalisa Turns Into A Gorgeous Santa In A Throwback Christmas Photo; Check Out

Actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is popularly known for her role as Madhulika Chaudhary in the show Nazar 2. She is often seen engaging with her fans by sharing pictures from behind the scenes of her shoot life. She shared a throwback picture with her friend Riya Singh. She was dressed as a glamourous Santa as she shared the picture on Christmas eve 2020.

Monalisa turns into a glamorous Santa in her Christmas 2020 images

Actor Monalisa shared a picture with her friend Riya Singh on Christmas eve 2020. She mentioned that she missed her friend in the caption. Monalisa was dressed in a red wrap-around dress and wore a Santa hat to complete her Christmas look. She and her friend posed in front of the Christmas Tree and the Christmas decorations. Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram post here:

Reactions to Monalisa's Instagram picture

Monalisa's fans have commented in huge numbers on the picture. Her fans have flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote that the two look extremely adorable. Another fan sent heart emojis and called them pretty. Take a look at some of the comments on Monalisa's Instagram photo.

Image Source: Monalisa's Instagram

A sneak peek into Monalisa's Instagram

Monalisa is often seen sharing her pictures from her work life. She is currently seen playing the role of Iravati Varma on the show Namak Issk Ka on Colors TV. Her character as a mother and an antagonist is extremely glamorous. She shared a few pictures clicked on the sets of the show. She is seen wearing a maroon saree as she is dressed as Iravati. She wrote, "I May Not Be Perfect... But I Am Always “ME” Take a look at Monalisa's photos from the sets.

She also shared a few pictures as she posed in a garden. She wore a white peplum top and olive green pants. With minimal makeup, she looked stunning in her casual. Monalisa wrote, "Kindness Is Simple...It Is Seeing The Good In Everyone And Celebrating It" She also shared a few more pictures from the sets of Namak Issk Ka as she wore a royal blue saree. Here are Monalisa's photos from her Instagram account.

