Monalisa's Recent Post Gives Her Fans A Sneak Peek Into How She Gets Ready, Watch

Actor Monalisa has a large fan following on social media. The actor who is mostly seen in dark and villainy roles has some sweet and colourful posts on Instagram which her fans love. Monalisa's Instagram recently saw a reel she posted 1 day ago on December 18, 2020, showing her procedure of getting into the character for her role in the TV serial Namak Issk Ka. See Monalisa's videos here.

Monalisa shares a video showing how she's getting into character for 'Namak Issk Ka'

The get ready with me trend is quite popular on Instagram reels. Among many other reels, Monalisa shared her getting ready video from the sets of her show Namak Issk Ka. She posted a reel with the audio beat of the black heart which is a countdown from 10 to 1. She used this countdown as her steps in her process of getting ready for her character in the show. Monalisa captioned this photo writing Ready.... Steady..... Go...

With step one being her getting into hair and make-up base, step two as getting the eye make up correct, step three was putting on the red bindi, step four was applying lipstick, step five was the necklace, step six was her waist jewellery with the house keys attached to them. Step seven were wearing the bangles that match her outfit.

Step eight was wearing the earrings and step nine was finally completing the look with the pallu on her head. The last step was getting into the character of the Iravati Verma. She then walked out from her dressing room to the sets and finally was seen discussing the script. See the video here.

Monalisa's TV show

Monalisa started her TV career as a contestant in a hit TV reality show on Colors channel in the year 2016-2017. She was loved by the audience and soon got an opportunity to be a part of another TV reality show called Nach Baliye in 2017. She even participated in Comedy Dangal in the same year. After her prominent appearances in reality TV, Monalisa bagged the lead role in the TV series Nazar as an antagonist in 2018. The show ran till the year 2020.

In 2019, she participated in Kitchen Champion which is another reality TV show. Back with Nazar 2, she was seen as the lead antagonist in 2020. Her recent ongoing project is the television serial Namak Issk Ka. Monalisa plays the main antagonist in this show as well.

