Monalisa Grooves To Tunes Of 'Mummy Kassam' From With Hubby Vikraant Singh In Latest Reel

On December 16, 2020, Monalisa took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video with her hubby Vikraant Singh. In the reel video, the couple can be seen grooving to the beats of Coolie No. 1’s latest song Mummy Kassam by Tanishk Bagchi, Udit Narayan, Ikka and Monali. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing humorously to the tunes of the new song. Monalisa can be seen wearing a green coloured top and shorts while her hubby wore a white tank and torn jeans.

Monalisa makes a reel with hubby Vikraant Singh

Monalisa styled her hair straight and kept it loose. She completed her look with bright red lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, “Ab Is Gaane Pe To Hamara ‘#reel’ banwana Banta Hai Na (We had to make a reel on this new song)”. She further tagged her hubby and the song on the post.

Monalisa’s post received a huge reaction from her fans and followers. Sumit Kaul, Mansi Srivastava, Garima Vikrant Singh and others dropped laughing face emoticons. A fan commented, “Superb” with OK gesture emoticon while another one wrote, “Awesome dance” with several fire emoticons.

A user commented, “Wow beautiful posts and lovely looks” with several red roses. Another one wrote, “Monalisha ma’am very hot, beautifull top, very nice, very hot looking. Wow”.

Monalisa is quite active on Instagram and often entertains her fans and followers by posting her dance videos. On December 15, 2020, she shared a dance video grooving to the tunes of Aastha Gill’s Buzz which also featured the rapper Badshah in its official music video. Monalisa can be seen wearing a shimmery pink coloured outfit and kept her straight hair loose. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Buzz” with a loving face emoticon.

Her fans dropped red hearts and showered positive comments. A user wrote, “Nice Dance”, another one commented, “Woooow cutie my love” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A user commented, “Looking sexy” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face. Another one simply called her ‘super’ in the comments.

Monalisa predominantly works in Bhojpuri film industry. She has also appeared in daily soaps such as Nazar, Divya Drishti, Kitchen Champion, Namak Issk Ka. She has been featured in Bengali web series named Dupur Thakurpo 2.

Image Source: Monalisa Instagram

