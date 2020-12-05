'Nazar 2' Actress Monalisa Dances On 'Shona Shona' With Her Husband; Watch Video

Nazar 2 actress Monalisa enjoys a massive following on social media. She often treats her fans with her posts on Instagram. Recently, the actress posted a new reel on her Instagram. In this reel, Monalisa can be seen with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the reel, the two of them can be seen dancing. The song playing in the background is Shona Shona by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar that features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Watch Monalisa dancing on 'Shona Shona'

In the reel, Monalisa can be seen in a pink gown and completed her look with blue and pink earrings. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot can be seen in a white t-shirt and brown tracks. He added sunglasses to his look along with white shoes. The two of them can be seen enjoying the dance. Fans and followers were in awe seeing the couple and showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Earlier, she posted another fun reel with her husband. The song played in the reel is Care Ni Karda by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sweetaj Brar from the film Chhalaang. Monalisa can be seen in a pinkish top whereas Vikrant can be seen in a light blue tee.

About Monalisa and Vikrant -

Monalisa and Vikrant tied the knot on January 17, 2017. The actress and her husband were in a relationship for many years before they got married.

Monalisa has done mostly Bhojpuri language films and has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and other language films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Blackmail that starred Ajay Devgn. She gained fandom after her role in the film Tauba Tauba. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also works in Bhojpuri language films. He began his career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati. He was also a contestant for Nach Baliye Season 8.

