Monalisa Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Moves As She Grooves To 'Buzz'; Watch

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa recently took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing. The actor was seen donning a beautiful wine coloured sequin dress as she danced to the song Buzz by Aastha Gill. Monalisa aced at freestyle dancing as she showed off her sensuous moves. The actor also gave beautiful facial expressions as she enjoyed the music. She posted the video with the caption, “focus”.

The actor opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with statement earrings. Fans in a huge number appreciated Monalisa for her video. Several users hailed her dancing skills in the video. Take a look at Monalisa's dancing video.

Monalisa flaunts her maxi dress in a ramp walk

In the recent past, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a video of her doing a ramp walk. The actor was seen showing off her floral powder blue maxi dress as she aced at ramp walk in a hotel lobby. In the caption she wrote, "I Can Create A Ramp Anywhere". Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram video.

Monalisa's 'Dayangiri' with producer Gul Khan

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture with Gul Khan. The latter is a writer, director and producer. She is known for producing Monalisa's television serial, Nazar. In the caption, the actor teased her character in Gul Khan's show. Monalisa played Daayan Madhulika Chaudhary in the supernatural and thriller series.

In this Instagram post, Monalisa can be spotted in a green coloured saree, clubbed with similar design blouse. She was also styled with a green coloured bindi and a lot of sindur. Monalisa also wore a mangalsutra. For glam, the actor opted for pink lip colour and nude makeup look. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Gul Khan simply wore a blue kaftan dress and sported the look with yellow aviators. Gul Khan also shared the same images on her Instagram wall. She also called the pictures, "Dayangiri".

