Monalisa Shares BTS Video From 'Namak Issk Ka'; Stuns Fans In Her Dazzling Maroon Dress

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa recently took to Instagram to post a reel from behind-the-scenes of Namak Issk Ka. In the video posted on December 11, 2020, the actor is flaunting her sparkling maroon dress and walking towards the sets for the shooting. She added the hashtag '#teammonalisa' to add emphasis to the fact that she is, in fact, playing her 'dream role' in this TV show, as she mentioned earlier. Lots of impressed fans offered compliments by posting affectionate comments on the post. They appreciated the actor's gait and the outfit she is seen walking in. Here is the post that enchanted all of Monalisa's fans.

Namak Issk Ka BTS Video

In the reel shared by Monalisa, she is being followed by members of the TV show's crew. She is flashing a smile at the camera that records her trudging down towards the serial's sets. The maroon dress that she is pompously showing off glitters as the sun rays bounce off the star-studded midriff. She whirls around somewhere in the middle of her path, indicating how excited the dress made her feel.

She is also wearing carbon grey bangles on her wrists and fancy earrings to compliment the overall look of the dress. She is wearing silver coloured sandals that appear to be flat-soled, just like the ones worn for a comfortable dance performance. Evidently, she is already enjoying the 'dream role' she was so keen about.

Fans React to the Reel

Monalisa's videos never fail to receive overwhelming responses from mesmerized fans. In this reel itself, fans acknowledged her choice of the colour maroon as a dominant shade, saying that her "strong, true colours are beautiful". The actor also got a lot of heartwarming nicknames like "fairy", "angel", "Monadolly" and "Monapie".

Fans also called her the most "beautiful lady of the whole world" going by her alluring expressions in the video. Apart from passionate "love you" messages, this reel, like several more of Monalisa's videos, also got flooded with heart and fire emojis, indicating that the actor's appearance was highly appreciated by her fans.

Namak Issk Ka Cast

Monalisa will be playing the role of a dancer in the new TV serial that will be broadcasted on Colours TV. Other members in the Namak Issk Ka cast are Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha and Vishal Aditya Singh. The plot of this TV serial revolves mainly around the life of a dancer.

