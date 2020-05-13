'Nazar' Producer Gul Khan Reveals Reason Behind Monalisa Starrer Going Off-air

Television actor Monalisa and producer Gul Khan recently announced that their show Nazar is going off-air. The last episode of Nazar aired on March 20. Nazar aired on Star Plus for almost two years. In a recent media interaction, producer Gul Khan talked about the reason behind the show going off-air.

In conversation with a leading daily, Gul Khan revealed that Nazar is going off-air because the budget of the show was cancelled mid-way. She said, in the post-COVID-19 world, advertisement budget will be limited and it will be difficult to keep expensive shows going. She added that Nazar was mounted on a lavish scale with plenty of visual effects and action sequences. Therefore, restrictions in the budget are going to be the reality, at least in the coming year, added the producer.

Gul Khan shared the Instagram post where she posted a video from the show and wrote, "ad but true ... Nazar to go off the air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with! Thank you, all of you for this wonderful journey! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity! It’s was a roller coaster !!!! 💖💖💖 to many more to come !".

Nazar is a mythological drama that aired on Star Plus. It stars Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that.

Also Read| Mukesh Khanna of 'Shaktimaan' fame reveals why the show went off-air abruptly

Also Read| 'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes' & 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' to go off-air post-lockdown

According to the media reports, the next show that may go off-air is Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadkane Do. Another show that may be taken down from television is Dadi Amma…. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! reportedly. Not only shows on Star Plus but several shows on channel Sony also went off-air. In April, Sony terminated three shows – Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Patiala Babes. Reportedly, Zee TV is also planning to terminate some shows as the channels are going through huge losses with no fresh content, so, are trying to shorten their line-up by axing shows that are not profitable, low on TRPs or exceed the budget of the channels.

Also Read| Monalisa pulls off Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo like a pro; watch hilarious video

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan compared to 'Nazar 2' actor Sheezan Mohd; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.