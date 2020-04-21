Monalisa Pulls Off Kareena Kapoor Khan's Character Poo Like A Pro; Watch Hilarious Video

The current nationwide lockdown has cooped people indoors. But the actors from Bollywood and telly are making efforts to entertain their fans on the internet. The actors are making funny videos, participating in various online challenges and hosting Q&A sessions on their social media handles to interact with the audience. Recently, TV actor Monalisa also shared a video to tickle the funny bone of her followers in Kareena Kapoor Khan's epic Poo style.

Interestingly, Nazar fame actor Monalisa took to her social media and shared a rib-tickling video. In the video, Monalisa was seen lip-syncing a dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-loved character Poo from 2001's release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Monalisa looked natural as the actor shot the video without makeup. Sporting a casual look, Monalisa was seen wearing a black top and added a floral print hairband.

Within hours, the video bagged more than 50k views on the internet. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. On the other side, a few appreciated Monalisa. Instagramming the video, Monalisa wrote a caption that read, 'Its Not My Problem....'

Watch it below:

Monalisa seems to be an active social media user as, amid the lockdown, she has frequently shared engaging posts on her social media walls. Recently, she was seen performing on a song, in which she explained the current lockdown situation through a song from a Bollywood film. She shared the video on her story session. Apart from this, the Nazar actor is also sharing workout videos with her fans on the internet.

