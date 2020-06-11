'BB 10' Fame Monalisa Upset Over Reports On Live-in Relationship Rumours Before Marriage

Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa of Bigg Boss 10 fame, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot. The two got married while they were inside the Bigg Boss house back in 2017. Recently, several rumours had been doing the rounds that Monalisa was indeed in a live-in relationship with someone before getting married to Vikrant Rajpoot. In a recent interview, she dismissed these rumours as untrue.

Monalisa breaks her silence

Recently, several reports had been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa had been in a live-in relationship for six years before getting married. In a recent interview with a leading national daily, the actor broke her silence about the same and also revealed that she is very upset with these rumours. She even questioned how can any media write such personal things without even asking for consent.

Monalisa also revealed that it was her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot who saw the news first before showing it to her. She added that they started laughing about it when they saw the headlines.

The Bigg Boss star also pointed out how she and her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot have an understanding between each other. However, she quickly added, that if a couple does not have that between them then such news can break their relationship. Monalisa also went on to question about how can one write she was in a live-in relationship with someone for six years. She added that even her family knew she met her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and have been together since then. She also went on to challenge the publication in question to bring the person before her.

While Monalisa was in the Bigg Boss house, several pictures of her with an older man named Madan started circulating on the internet. Many rumours also mentioned that she was married to him. Monalisa stated she has always been transparent about her personal and professional life. She also added that once this news came out, it was a very stressful period for her.

