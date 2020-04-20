Nushrat Bharucha's Style Evolution From 'PKP' To 'SKTKS'; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who marked her debut in 2006, has often stolen the hearts of her fans and followers on the internet with her glamorous avatar. Apart from her acting skills, Nushrat Bharucha's style file has given a tough competition to many Bollywood divas. Here are a few pictures of Nushrat Bharucha, which show the evolution of her style game from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Nushrat Bharucha's style evolution

Though the first two films of the actor were debacle at the box-office, the actor received immense love from the audience in 2011's release Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor sported a short hair look in the film. In the below picture, she is seen in a ripped denim skirt paired with a white top.

Many of Nushrat Bharucha fans know that high-slit gowns are go-to outfits for the actor. In the below picture, Nushrat flaunted her curves in a black gown. Her nude make-up caught the attention of many of her fans.

The Akash Vani actor has often expressed her love for black on her social media wall. In one of the pictures from her social media feed, she is seen in a black full sleeves off-shoulder top paired with a silver skirt. Check out her adorable picture below:

Not only glamourous outfits but she has bagged praises from fans for her casual outfits too. In the below picture, the Dream Girl actor looked stunning in pink shorts paired with a grey hoodie. Her post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Take a look:

Here, the actor is seen slaying in a green gown and looks every bit diva. She is seen donning a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown with block heels and minimal make-up. She also went for open hair to go with her overall look.

