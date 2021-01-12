'Namak Issk Ka' Actor Monalisa Shares A 'like Mother Like Daughter' Pic In Her Latest Post

Namak Issk Ka actor Monalisa recently shared an endearing pic with her mother. The actor is currently seen in the Colors show as the main antagonist named Iravati Varma. Monalisa often shares various sneak peeks from her sets as well as her from her personal life with her fans. Her show which premiered from December 7 is being loved by her fans.

Initially, the actor gained popularity for her role as Mohana Rathod in the show Nazar, on Star Plus from July 2018 to March 2020. The actor has also been a part of various movies in the Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language as well.

ALSO READ| Zayn Malik Quiz: On His Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer

Namak Issk Ka actor Monalisa's post with her mother

Monalisa started her TV career as a contestant in a hit TV reality show on Colors channel in the year 2016-2017. After her prominent appearances in reality TV like Nach Baliye and Comedy Dangal, Monalisa bagged the lead role in the TV series Nazar as an antagonist in 2018. Her recent post with her mother simply affirms the saying "Like Mother, Like Daughter", as the adorable mother-daughter duo look beautiful posing together for a pic.

ALSO READ| Gigi Hadid Shows Off 27 Weeks Baby Bump In Crop Top And Hat As She Realises 'time Flew'

The actor whose original name is Antara Biswas had recently crossed the four million mark on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to express her gratitude to fans for all their love and support. Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared a reel where she can be seen striking different poses with different props and is all smiles for the camera. In the reel, she can be seen posing with the "number four and letter M balloon".

Monalisa is known for her role in movies like Kartavya, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Devra Bhail Deewana and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie titled Blackmail starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She later starred in the adult comedy film Tauba Tauba, which released in 2004. She made her Kannada debut with the movie titled Jackpot as well. Monalisa’s Bhojpuri item songs are extremely popular as well, she is known for her songs like Kaise Thamai Kalai Piya, Pala Satake and Gor Kariya on Youtube.

ALSO READ| Zayn Malik's Father Refuses To Attend Daughter Waliyha's Wedding; Here's Why

ALSO READ| Gigi Hadid Shares Zayn Malik's Unseen Pictures As Part Of New Instagram Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.