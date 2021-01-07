'Namak Issk Ka's' Monalisa Shares The 4G's That She 'believes In' In Recent Instagram Post

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa doesn’t leave a single chance to share a bunch of her pictures on her Instagram feed. The actor took to the photo-sharing platform today on January 7, 2021, to share her mantras that includes the 4 G’s. Find out what the actor believes in and follows in her life, as you read further.

Also Read: Monalisa Turns Into A Gorgeous Santa In A Throwback Christmas Photo; Check Out

The 4 G’s Namak Issk Ka’s Monalisa believes in

Namak Issk Ka actor Monalisa took to her Instagram on January 7, 2021 to share a bunch of her pictures in a post. She wore a grey t-shirt paired with a white pair of denim and had her tied in a ponytail with a red-lip and no other jewellery as she posed by a full – sized mirror. In her caption, she also conveyed the 4G mantra that she believes in.

She wrote, “I Believe In 4G’s... GOD, GOAL, GROWING, GLOWING” and followed it with a shrugging shoulders emoji. The post has received a lot of love in the comments and also has over 176k likes since it was uploaded today morning. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Monalisa Shares 'many Moods Of Iravati' From 'Namak Issk Ka'; See Pics

Monalisa on the work front

Monalisa is playing the role of Iravati Varma in the show on Namak Issk Ka on Colors TV. She keeps sharing pictures from her day to day outfits on the show, where she is mostly seen in sarees and wearing a heavy amount of makeup and jewellery. The show premiered on December 7, 2020, as Monalisa had shared the news with her fans and followers about the show through her Instagram on November 27, 2020.

Prior to this, the actor gained popularity for her role of Mohana Rathod in the show Nazar, on Star Plus from July 2018 to March 2020. The actor has been a part of various movies in the Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language. Monalisa made her Bollywood debut in the film Blackmail alongside Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty. Back in 2010, Monalisa was reported as one of the most sought after actor in the Bhojpuri industry.

Also Read: Monalisa Dances On Her Favourite Song 'Raat Ka Nasha' In Her Iravati Look; Check Out

Also Read: Monalisa's Recent Post Gives Her Fans A Sneak Peek Into How She Gets Ready, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.