Monalisa And Vikrant Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary; Couple Shares Romantic Pics

On January 17, 2021, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. While sharing the pictures, Monalisa informed her fans and followers that the couple is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. In several pictures, she can be seen cutting their anniversary cake along with her hubby Vikrant and feeding him the cake too. The couple also posed goofily while clicking the pictures.

Monalisa and husband Vikrant enjoy their staycation

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen wearing a red floral dress with a peephole neckline. While Vikrant looked dapper in a lemon-coloured shirt. Monalisa captioned the picture as, “Bringing in our fourth anniversary!” with a heart. The couple is enjoying their staycation in Aamby Valley City celebrating their anniversary. Monalisa's husband Vikrant too wished his wife on their anniversary and shared some romantic pictures. He gave credits to the Almighty for their union and hoped that their love remains in the years to come.

Vikrant captioned the post as, “à¤…à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥‹,,,, à¤¶à¤¾à¤¦à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¤—à¤¿à¤°à¤¹ à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤• à¤¹à¥‹ @aslimonalisa I believe God had a plan when the two of us met. To love, to cherish, and to hold forever.#anniversary #anniversarycake #happyus #monvik”. In the pictures, Monalisa can be seen wearing a blue thigh-high slit dress posing with Vikrant. In his second picture, the couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes.

As soon as the pictures were posted, many of their friends from the entertainment industry showered wished in the comments section. Television actors such as Niyati Fatnani, Meera Deosthale, Nikkul, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Sayantani Ghosh, Aashka Goradia and others wished the couple. Several of their fans too dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

The couple got married on a television reality show. When the makers decided to get the couple married, Vikrant gave a heads up to the plan. The couple is since giving major couple goals to their fans. In her another recent post, Monalisa can be seen posing with Vikrant while clicking the selfie pictures. In her caption, she wrote, “Live For Today… And let Tomorrow Come later…. @vikrant8235”.

Image Source: Monalisa Instagram

