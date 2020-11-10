Monalisa Stuns In Chic Beachwear In 'good Morning' Post, Captions It 'beach, Messy And Me'

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself from an empty beach. She was seen dressed in a multi-coloured two-piece. The actor has wished her followers a good morning through the post, which describes a few of her favourite things from the beach. Her fans have spoken highly of the actor’s appearance as they love to follow her time-to-time updates.

Monalisa’s stunning click from the beach

Monalisa treated fans with a gorgeous picture of herself from a clean beach. In the picture posted, she is seen smiling for the camera while playing with the sand that lies by the sea. The bright sun in the background and its reflection add beauty to the picture by setting the right background.

Monalisa, also known by the name Antara Biswas, appears in a multi-coloured sleeveless summer top in the picture posted. The outfit contains a mix of sober colours including various shades of orange and blue. The simple top comes with a knot pattern which adds a stylish touch.

She has added a pair of matching statement earrings to the look, along with a double-layered golden neck chain. Monalisa has tied her hair into a thick messy braid, leaving a few strands behind for a causal effect. She has kept her makeup light with a nude colour lipstick and simple eye makeup.

In the caption for the post, Monalisa has spoken about her favourite things while wishing her followers a good morning. She has mentioned a few beach-related words including the Sun, sea, waves, and messy hair, amongst others. Have a look at the gorgeous picture from Monalisa’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, the actor has received a lot of praise for her look. A bunch of people has also complimented her luminous smile and her vivid energy. Some of her fans have used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts on the look. Here is a glimpse of a few comments on Monalisa’s photos.

