Monalisa Releases Fresh Stills From 'Namak Issq Ka'; Reveals New Avatar As Iravati

Actor Antara Biswas, also known by her stage name Monalisa, recently took to Instagram to showcase her look in the upcoming television drama series, Namak Issq Ka. In the pictures posted, she could be seen donning a unique traditional attire with a huge bindi on her forehead. Through the caption for the post, she indicated that she is playing the role of Iravati, who is the vamp in the upcoming Colors show. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they have been eagerly waiting for the show to launch.

Monalisa as Iravati in an upcoming show

Actor Monalisa recently updated her fans about the character she will be playing in the upcoming television drama show, Namak Issq Ka. In the pictures posted, the actor is seen dressed in a stunning traditional attire while wearing an adorable smile on her face. She is seen standing in the middle of a street which is surrounded by greenery. The pictures have been clicked in the middle of the shooting schedule for Namak Issq Ka, which releases on Colors TV on December 7, 2020.

In these pictures, actor Monalisa is seen dressed in sheer material green-coloured saree with a pinch of golden contrast. The translucent saree has a thin golden border and has been paired with a sleeveless blouse which has been studded with golden polka dots. She is spotted wearing heavy golden jhumkas with a matching ring and a set of olive green bangles. Monalisa is also spotted wearing heavy pearl rings with a huge round bindi, which is a standardized style for vamps on Indian television.

In the caption for the post, actor Monalisa has spoken about her role and when the show is starting on Indian television. She has mentioned that she will be seen as Iravati on Namak Issq Ka, which starts in the next two days. Monalisa has also specified how excited she is for the new venture through the hashtags in the caption. She has also given the styling credits to Praanav, Yogesh Gupta, and Amina Shaikh.

Read 'Nazar 2' Actress Monalisa Dances On 'Shona Shona' With Her Husband; Watch Video

Also read Monalisa Shares New Poster As Iravati In Her New Show 'Namak Issk Ka'; See Pic

In the comments section of the post, Monalisa’s fans have spoken highly of her look, while expressing excitement for her upcoming show. A bunch of people have also used emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at few of the comments on Monalisa’s Instagram post here.

Read Monalisa Stuns In Chic Beachwear In 'good Morning' Post, Captions It 'beach, Messy And Me'

Also read Monalisa Shares Pics With Nazar's Producer Gul Khan, Calls It 'Dayangiri'; See Pics

Image Courtesy: Monalisa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.