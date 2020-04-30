Kajal Aggarwal And Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Vivegam': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Vivegam is a 2017 Tamil-language action thriller movie helmed by Siva. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal essaying pivotal roles. Vivegam marks the Tamil debut of the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi.

The movie was also released in Kannada under the title Commando in the year 2018. The plot of Vivegam revolves around the life of an Interpol agent who got betrayed by his close friend. The agent then sets out on a journey to take revenge from his friend who has evil intentions and is working for a secret agency. Here are few fascinating trivia about this Kajal Aggarwal starrer.

ALSO READ| Rishi Kapoor No More: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani Mourn The Loss

Kajal Aggarwal’s Vivegam Trivia

Abhishekh Bachchan was initially offered the role of Vivek Oberoi in the movie Vivegam.

South Star Ajith Kumar had to undergo a weight loss transformation to fit in his role in Vivegam. As per reports, the actor lost around 40-45 pounds for this movie.

Kajal Aggarwal and Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam trailer is ranked number third for the Most viewed teaser in the South Indian movie industry.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal-Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Business Man': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Kajal Aggarwal and Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam also became the highest-grossing Tamil film after Kabali for the first day and the first weekend. It shattered all the previously recorded box-office collection records.

Ajith Kumar performed real bike stunts on wet roads in the movie Vivegam. As per reports, the actor also spent many days at -2 degrees celsius in the snow by donning a torn T-shirt during the shooting of the movie. As per reports, he was 47 years-old while filming Vivegam and had already undergone 15 surgeries out of which one was in the spine.

After the movie was released, Ajith Kumar and Vivek Oberoi became close friends and started calling each other Nanba as “Smart movie Nanba” became one of the famous dialogues of the movie Vivegam.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Film 'Magadheera'; Read Here

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Was Not The First Choice For The Female Lead In 'Singham'; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.