Kajal Aggarwal And Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Vivegam': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Vivegam is a 2017 Tamil-language action thriller movie helmed by Siva. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal essaying pivotal roles. Vivegam marks the Tamil debut of the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi.
The movie was also released in Kannada under the title Commando in the year 2018. The plot of Vivegam revolves around the life of an Interpol agent who got betrayed by his close friend. The agent then sets out on a journey to take revenge from his friend who has evil intentions and is working for a secret agency. Here are few fascinating trivia about this Kajal Aggarwal starrer.
