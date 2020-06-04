Nayanthara Looks Regal As Stills From Her Film 'Mookuthi Amman' Go Viral; See Pics

On Thursday, the makers of Nayanthara and RJ Balaji's upcoming Tamil socio-religious film, Mookuthi Amman unveiled new stills that have soon taken the internet by storm. The stills give fans a glimpse of Nayanthara as goddess Amman and in this new avatar, she looks completely majestic. The pictures have sent fans into a frenzy.

In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in a red and green saree along with golden borders. She is also seen holding a Trishul in her hand and a heavy golden crown on her head. The actor also completed the look with natural makeup, traditional jewellery, hand accessories, wavy hairdo and much more.

Check out the post below-

Having portrayed several characters over the years, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a goddess for the first time in her career. Talking about the movie and its plot, RJ Balaji had revealed in an interview with a leading news portal that the film will be a 100% devotional. He further revealed that the film will not be a satire on the genre. The movie will have all the elements fans and viewers grew up seeing in the devotional films. It's also going to be a nostalgic journey, but there's also going to be an important takeaway, particularly in these times.

The film's shooting was officially completed in the month of January but the release date has been postponed due to the country's COVID-19 lockdown. The film's dubbing work has resumed after the Tamil Nadu Government gave permission to begin film post-production work. Previously, the director revealed during a live chat that they were preparing to release it on May 1 but was not able to release the film. The makers have not finalised the final date of the film as of yet. The movie has been bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, and the music has been composed by Girishh.

In the meantime, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar. She will be seen next in Vignesh Shivn's romantic Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, who will also be starring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

