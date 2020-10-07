RJ Balaji Resumes Work For His Debut Directorial Film 'Mookuthi Amman'; Read

RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman is among the most awaited South Indian movies of 2020. The film, which was scheduled to release in May 2020, got postponed due to the pandemic. However, fans can once again be excited about the film, as the director has now put his work on hold for the next 20 days, and has resumed work for his directorial film, Mookuthi Amman.

Actor-director RJ Balaji recently took to his Instagram to share the news about the same with his fans and viewers. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared a poster image from Mookuthi Amman. In the poster, he can be seen enjoying and dancing during a festival. He can be seen sporting a checkered shirt and formal pant.

Along with the post, he also went on to give out some details about his much-awaited film. He wrote, “Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary.!!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. He added, “Blessed!!! I will be ‘coming back to cricket’ real soon !!! à®Žà®©à¯à®©à®™à¯à®• à®¨à¯€à®™à¯à®•..!?! 20 à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ à®¤à®¾à®™à¯à®•!!! à®ªà¯‹à®™à¯à®• à®¨à¯€à®™à¯à®•...!!!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ And it’s time for à®®à¯‚à®•à¯à®•à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿ à®…à®®à¯à®®à®©à¯ !?!” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Balaji went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for his upcoming film. While some went on to be super excited about the news. One of the users wrote, “no star sports Tamil for 20days”, while the other one wrote, “come back soon, bro”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the film

The Tamil language Hindu devotional film will star Nayanthara, Mouli, Urvashi, and RJ Balaji in lead roles. It has also been reported by Sify.com that actor Nayanthara will be seen playing the lead character of Goddess Amman in the film. RJ Balaji is reported to be playing the character of a middle-class guy with three sisters. Mouli and Urvashi will be seen playing the role of his parents, while Ajay Gosh will play the character of the villain. The music for the film is composed by Girishh G.

