'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer Starring Suriya Has Fans Gushing Over It; Call It A Masterpiece

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, Jackie Shroff, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Just minutes of its release, the trailer has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and audiences. The film, Soorarai Pottru will release on November 12, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-minute trailer highlights Suriya’s journey as Nedumaaran Rajangam. The trailer also goes on to show his struggles where he is being ‘rejected’ multiple times due to his ideas on helping common people. The trailer also depicts his chemistry with co-star Aparna Balamurali. Fans have been going gaga over the recently released trailer.

Soorarai Pottru trailer: fans reaction

The two-minute trailer was enough to impress fans and they cannot wait for the film’s release on the OTT platform. Seeing this trailer, fans cannot stop gushing over how addictive the video is and also how excited they are for the release of the film. Ever since the trailer has been released, Suriya’s acting skills is being lauded. The trailer also received over 454,755 views and 102k likes within minutes of his release. While expressing thoughts on the Soorarai Pottru trailer one fan wrote, “Looks like it's going to be a biggest ott blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema”. While the other one wrote, “Woow! Can't wait to see this masterpiece”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Apart from lauding Suriya’s Kaattu trailer video, fans have also been going gaga over how excited they are for the much-anticipated movie, Soorarai Pottru. The film's plot, helmed by Sudha Kongara, is based on the life of one of the first low-cost flight operators, Air Deccan's Captain Gopinath. Suriya will be seen playing Nedumaaran's role in the film, and fans can't wait to see him on the big screen.

The movie has been bankrolled under the respective banner of 2D Entertainment, Sikhya Entertainment. The Soorarai Pottru's cast also stars Jackie Shroff, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Urvashi in crucial roles. Suriya's new movie is all set to premiere worldwide on November 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos.

