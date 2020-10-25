Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' makers unveil fun 'boarding pass' for trailer 'take-off'

Get ready for take-off with the flight on Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. The film has cleared all decks for its release after a slight hiccup, and the first step towards this was the launch of the trailer release date. The makers announced an interesting way for fans to feel the experience as they announced a ‘boarding pass’ to be collected on the official website to watch the trailer.

Suriya announces ‘boarding pass’ for Soorarai Pottru

The trailer of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is set to be unveiled on Monday at 10am. The actor urged his fans to visit the official website that had details about the trailer launch, and one could even get a boarding pass with details, with ‘destination’ as ‘SPT’, one’s name, ‘gate’ as YouTube and the ‘seat.’ The makers have kept up with the theme of the film as it reportedly based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan airlines.

Previously, another interesting promotional event had been a launch of a Soorarai Pottru aircraft a few months ago.

Suriya had recently announced that the film was facing hurdles to release on time for failure to obtain the required permissions from the Indian Air Force.

On Saturday, he announced that the film was finally set for take-off and thanked the IAF for all permissions. It is not clear if the movie will release as per schedule on October 30.

Soorarai Pottru

Directed by Irudhi Suttru /Saala Khadoos fame, Sudha Kongara. Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, among others.

