Vishnu Manchu Says He Constantly Worries About His Family As They Are Stuck Abroad

A number of Indian nationals are stranded in foreign lands due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The Indian government has sealed the borders of the country and ordered a complete lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. Actor Vishnu Manchu during an interaction with a popular news agency revealed that he is missing his family, especially during a crisis like this. Read more to know about what the actor had to share:

Vishnu Manchu feels worries as his family is stuck abroad due to coronavirus

Vishnu Manchu revealed that his family headed to an international destination to pay a visit to an ailing relative. He said that one of their relatives was diagnosed with stage-four cancer and thus needed to be there for the operation. While Vishnu landed in Hyderabad on March 7 in order to celebrate his father, Mohan Babu's birthday, his family stayed back. The actor’s family could not return back as the government ordered a total lockdown on March 24.

The actor revealed that he is missing his family and wanted them to be with him during a major crisis like this. The actor also revealed that he tried to get them back on a private jet too, but was unsuccessful in doing the same. Vishnu manages to stay in touch with his family every day over video calls. He ended the conversation by saying that he constantly worries about them and even have trouble sleeping at night.

