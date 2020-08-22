Vinayaka Chavithi 2020: Mohan Babu Tells The Vinayaka Chavithi Katha; See Clip Here

Mohan Babu, aka Telegu cinema's dialogue king, recently took to social media to share the story behind the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mohan Babu is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesh and he shared the significance of the Ganesh festival with his fans on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi 2020.

Speaking to his fans in Telugu, Mohan Babu recited the entire story of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as the Vinayaka Chavithi Katha.

Mohan Babu celebrates Vinayaka Chavithi 2020 by sharing the Vinayaka Chavithi Katha

In the above video, beloved actor Mohan Babu tells his massive fan following the story behind the Ganesh Festival, aka the Vinayaka Chavithi Katha. Mohan Babu wonderfully recites the story of Lord Ganesh and talks about how the god was born after a battle between father and son. Mohan Babu also went on to tell the story of Lord Krishna and how he was accused of stealing the 'Shamantakamani'.

Then the actor started telling his fans how they should celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi 2020. He told fans that they need to listen to Lord Ganesh's story after they conduct a puja for him in their homes. He also asked people to only offer prasad to Lord Ganesh after they had completely retold the story behind his birth.

This year, Vinayaka Chavithi 2020 (Ganesh Chaturthi) started on Saturday, August 22, 2020. This festival is celebrated all over India by various Hindu cultures. Every year, the festivities continue for around 11-12 days. Vinayaka Chavithi usually ends after 11 days when a statue of Lord Ganesh is sunk into the sea. However, Vinayaka Chavithi 2020 will be celebrated conservatively, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to travel around in crowds.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu will next be seen in the Tamil-language biopic Soorarai Pottru. The movie is based on the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020. Mohan Babu will play the role of M. Naidu in the film while the lead role will be played by actor Suriya Sivakumar.

