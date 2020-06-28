Rakul Preet Singh's List Of Awards In South Indian Cinema Will Leave You In Awe

Rakul Preet Singh has become a popular name in Bollywood. However, not all know that she is a winner of multiple beauty pageants. She won the titles for People's Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes. In the year 2011, she even received the fifth position in the Femina Miss India pageant as well. Along with the pageant titles she has many awards and accolades for her Telugu and Tamil films. She even received the title of the Fittest star of the year, Style Icon of the Year in 2017 as well. Read to know about the list of awards received by the Pandaga Chesko actor over the years.

Rakul Preet Singh awards list: Loukyam

Rakul Preet received the Best Actress (Jury) awards in the CineMAA Awards for her performance in Loukyam. The action-comedy film was released in 2014 and it is the first movie for which Rakul Preet received an award. The movie was helmed by Sriwass and featured Gopichand, Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Sampath Raj, Chandra Mohan, Rahul Dev, Pragathi, Posani Krishna Murali, Prudhvi Raj and Bharath Reddy in the casting. The movie became so successful that it went on to be remade in various other languages.

Pandaga Chesko

Rakul Preet received the Most Popular Heroine of the Year award in Zee Telugu Apsara Awards for her role in Pandaga Chesko. The movie was called Bruce Lee - The Fighter in Hindi. The action-drama flick featured Ram, Rakul Preet Singh and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles.

Dhruva

Rakul Preet received the Golden star of the year award in Zee Cinemalu Awards for her role in Dhruva. Dhruva is a blockbuster action film helmed by Surender Reddy. The movie stars Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It tells the story of an IPS officer who gets tangled in a heavy network of organised crime.

Nannaku Prematho

Rakul Preet received the Best Actress – Telugu at the 6th South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in Nannaku Prematho. The movie is an action film starring N.T Rama Rao Jr with Rakul Preet Singh. This movie is helmed by Sukumar and tells the story of a businessman avenging his enemies to reclaim his fortune.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham

Rakul Preet received the Favorite Heroine of the Year at the Zee Golden Awards for her role in Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. The movie was released in 2017 and it is the last film for which Rakul Preet has received the awards for. The film featured Naga Chaitanya, Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, and Irshad in the lead roles.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film, Shimla Mirchi alongside actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in an upcoming untitled rom-com. The film will be jointly bankrolled under the production banner of Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham's production house.

