Movies Like 'Maara' You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

R Madhavan starrer Maara was released yesterday on January 8, 2021, on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The romantic flick has been receiving positive reviews on social media as a lot of fans loved the plot and, in particular, the ending of the film. Here is a list of movies like Maara that you can add to your watch list right away if you enjoyed watching it.

Movies like Maara to add to your watchlist

Charlie

Maara is an official remake of Charlie, a 2015 adventure drama film that was directed by Martin Prakkat and starred Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy. The movie was written by Unni and Prakkat, while the latter also bankrolled the movie along with Prakkat, Joju George and Shebin Becker. The movie released in theatres on December 25, 2015, and went on to win 8 awards 46th Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani or OK Kanmmani is a romantic flick from the year 2015, which was written, directed as well as produced by Mani Ratnam. The cast of the movie includes Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in lead roles, while Prakash Raj and Leela Samson play supporting roles. It was received positively by critics and audiences and was later remade into the Hindi movie Ok Jaanu.

Premam

Premam was a 2015 coming of age romantic flick, with Alphonse Puthren as its writer, editor as well as the director. The movie was produced under the Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Siju Wilson in the lead roles. The plot of the film focuses on Pauly’s character George and his friends as they grow from teenagers to adults.

Sillu Karrupatti

Sillu Karuppatti is a romantic anthology film released in 2019, which was written and directed by Halitha Shameem. The cast includes Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in pivotal roles. The movie was reviewed positively by critics as well as audiences and became a commercial success.

