Movies Like 'Pogaru' If You Loved The Action Drama; From 'Yajamana' To 'Ayogya' & More

Nanda Kishore’s 2021 release, Pogaru is an action drama that hit the theatres on February 19, 2021. The action drama garnered massive appreciation and became a super hit at the box-office. Pogaru movie's plot revolves around a local Ruffian who is unstoppable in his path because of the support and affection he gained from the general public by fighting against injustice. Bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under Sri Jagadguru Movies, the film features Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The Pogaru cast also includes Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar and P Ravi Shankar in the essential roles. If you enjoyed watching this film, here’s a list of movies like Pogaru, action dramas you must watch next.

Movies like Pogaru

Santhu Straight Forward

Released in 2016, this film is an action-comedy which is helmed by Mahesh Rao and bankrolled by K Manju. Featuring Yash and Radhika Pandit along with Shaam as an antagonist, the film has been dubbed in several languages such as Tamil and Malayalam. The film is reportedly inspired by 2015’s Vaalu.

Yajamana

V Harikrishna’s 2019 release, Yajamana is a Kannada action drama that is also helmed by Pon Kumaran. Bankrolled by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, it features Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. The commercial success film also has Thakur Anoop Singh, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar and Dhananjay in the supporting roles.

Rangasthalam

Released in 2018, the film is a Telugu period action drama, which is penned and helmed by Sukumar. It features Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, with Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the supporting roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films to date.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Trivikram Srinivas’ 2020 release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, it also has Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in the pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success in India and the USA.

Jai Lava Kusa

KS Ravindra’s 2017 release, Jai Lava Kusa is an action drama produced by NTR Arts. It stars Jr. NTR in the triple role, along with Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. It also has Ronit Roy, who made his Telugu debut with the film, and Posani Krishna Murali, Pavitra Lokesh, Pradeep Rawat and others in the supporting roles.

Ayogya

Released in 2019, Ayogya is an action drama penned and helmed by Venkat Mohan. It is a remake of 2015’s Temper. It features Vishal in the lead role, along with Raashi Khanna, R Parthiban, Pooja Devariya and others in the supporting roles.

Image Source: A still from Pogaru/ Santhu Straight Forward/ Rangasthalam

