'Pogaru' Review: Netizens Hail The Film As A 'superb Action Entertainer'; View Tweets

Pogaru, the Nanda Kishore directorial that had been in the works for a significant amount of time, partly owing to the still on-going COVID-19 pandemic, has made it to the cinema screens. The Pogaru review by netizens who caught one of the very first screenings of the film on its opening day has made it to the internet. As one can see, the netizens have made their thoughts regarding Pogaru cast and Pogaru plot known through their respective Twitter reviews. The same can be found on the respective user's Twitter handles as well.

Also Read: Meghana Raj Shares Adorable Video Of Her Baby For Uncle Dhruv Sarja's Upcoming Release

Pogaru Review by the Twitterati:

#POGARU ⭐⭐⭐1/2

It's 5 times more of what @DhruvaSarja Has done in his previous films wrt actions, dialogues etc & it justifies the Title.

Good transformation by Dhruva Sarja , Songs are good , BGM is Average .@iamRashmika gives a good performance as Female Lead.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KP1uBAZhs1 — BollywoodXpress13🎬 (@Prashanth13G) February 19, 2021

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Asked If She Gets 2 Crores Per Film, She Denies With A Sarcastic Answer

#Pogaru is a Superb Action Drama.



It has all the Commercial elements.

The Actions,the One liners, Punching Dialogues, Emotional Quotient are blended well.@DhruvaSarja stuns you with his body transformations and Stunts.



DOP is Good, Songs👌🏻,BGM is Just Okay.



Rating - 3.75/5 — cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) February 19, 2021

#pogarureview A mind-numbingly poor film that treats its women with little respect. What's worse is the women baby-sit the hero despite all his wrong doings. Can't see this even from the lens of 'commercial cinema' as the story is as old as the hills. #Pogaru #PogaruOnFeb19 — Vivek Mysore (@mysorevivekmv) February 19, 2021

About Pogaru:

Also Read: Raghavendra Rajkumar Hospitalised, Son Shares Update About Actor's Health

Pogaru tells the story of Shiva who is a do-gooder but is unafraid of taking extreme steps if the end goal is the provision of justice for those who deserve it. Pogaru cast list includes the likes of Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna and Mayuri Kyatari, amongst others. The film, as of this writing, has a rating of 8.8 on iMDb. The film has been produced by B.K. Gangadhar and the music for the same has been composed by Chandan Shetty & Arjun Janya.

Also Read: What Happened To Raghavendra Rajkumar? Find Out Why The Kannada Actor Is Hospitalized

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.