Mrunmayee Deshpande 'misses' Goa, Digs Out Pics From Trip With Husband Swapnil

On January 18, 2021, Marathi actor Mrunmayee Despande took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, Mrumayee can be seen enjoying the sunshine while playing in the sea. The actor shared the throwback picture from her recent trip to Goa with her hubby Swapnil Rao. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 3, 2020.

Mrunmayee Despande shares throwback pic from Goa trip

Mrunmayee flaunted her bright smile while enjoying the sunshine. She wore a multi-coloured floral crop top and wore no makeup. The actor kept her hair loose and beautifully posed in the sea. Mrunmayee simply dropped a pair of blue hearts in her caption and further tagged the photographer. Mrunmayee added hashtags such as ‘#goa’, ‘#goavibes’, ‘#sunkissed’, ‘#sea’, ‘#vitaminsea’, ‘#mrunmayeedespande’.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her fans were quick to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. Actor Siddharth Chandekar sarcastically commented, “à¤œà¥‡à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¥€à¤šà¤‚ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¡ à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¤µà¤‚ à¤¤à¤¸à¤‚ à¤®à¥‹à¤¡à¤¤à¤‚ (When the spinal cord breaks as you wish)”.

Responding to Siddharth’s comment, Mrunmayee wrote, “à¤¤à¥à¤à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤‚ à¤®à¥‹à¤¡à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¯à¤šà¤‚ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡à¤š à¤®à¤²à¤¾... à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥‡à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¡à¤µà¥‚à¤¨!!! à¤ªà¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡à¤¸ à¤¤à¥‚!! (I want to break your bones… It’s been a long time since I’ve beaten you!!! Now you’re back to get beaten). A fan commented, “Wowwwww awesome” with several red hearts and fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Beautiful in the world”. A user called her ‘glamorous beauty’ while another one wrote, “Feel the blue”.

Mrunmayee Deshpande's photos

Mrunmayee is an avid Instagram user and has been sharing pictures from her Goa trip as she misses them. On the same day, She shared two posts from her photoshoot at a beach in Goa. In one monochrome picture, the actor wore the same outfit and played with her hair while posing for the camera. In her caption, she wrote, “Missing goa…” and further gave credits to the photographer.

In the other post, Mrunmayee can be seen sitting on a rock and flaunting her faded smile while posing for the camera. Her hair is tied in a low ponytail and she wore minimal make-up. In the caption, Mrunmayee wished her fans and followers ‘Good morning’.

Mrunmayee Deshpande's movies

Mrunmayee is popular for her roles in Hindi and Marathi films and television series. She has established herself as one of Marathi cinema's popular actors and accomplished dancers. Her first daily soap was aired on Star Pravah, titled Agnihotra. She has been featured in films such as Natsamrat, Dham Dhoom, Ek Cup Chya, Fatteshikast and many more.

Image Source: Mrunmayee Despande Instagram

