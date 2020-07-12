Mrunmayee Deshpande & Swapnil Rao's Adorable Lockdown Photos Are Too Cute To Miss

Mrunmayee Deshpande is counted amongst the popular names in the Marathi Film Industry. The stunning Natsamrat star has always managed to stay in headlines with her stupendous performances in films like Bogda, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali amid others. Married to Swapnil Rao, Mrunmayee Deshpande is leaving no stone unturned in keeping her fans hooked to her social media. The much in love couple keep on pleasing their fans with their cute PDA pictures.

The Agnihotra actor is very active on social media post lockdown. The gorgeous diva keeps posting adorable pictures with her dear husband Swapnil on her Instagram handle. These Mrunmayee Deshpande's Instagram pictures will surely give you some strong couple goals. Here is a compilation of some unmissable Mrunmayee Deshpande and Swapnil Rao photos together, which are too cute to miss. Have a look-

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Swapnil Rao's Adorable Pictures

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Swapnil Rao look great together in this endearing picture

Mrunmayee Deshpande wishes her darling husband happy birthday with a peck on the cheek

This Candid Picture of the power couple is nothing short of a visual treat

Mrunmayee Deshpande looks super happy in this picture with Swapnil, her expression says so

The Bewitching Sunkissed Picture of the Gorgeous Couple will melt your heart

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Swapnil Rao enjoying some family time with their sweet pet dog

In this Mrunmayee Deshpande's Instagram photo, the romantic couple can't get their eyes off each other

The Perfect Lockdown Selfie

After looking at all the Swapnil Rao and Mrunmayee Deshpande's photos, one thing is for sure, that the pair have spent their lockdown by investing all their time with each other. Which is not a regular practice on a daily basis, due to their hectic work schedules, as both are working professionals. Coming to Mrunmayee's professional life, the Marathi Superstar is currently riding high on the success of her last release Mann Fakiraa.

With Mann Fakiraa, Deshpande made her debut in the Marathi Film Industry as a filmmaker. Her film did exceptional business at the box-office and turned out to be a commercial success. Apart from that, the Kunku star was also in news recently for completing the shooting of her upcoming movie Manache Shlok. This film will be MD's second movie as a director, and also is the first film to finish shooting schedule during the Unlock phase in Mumbai.

