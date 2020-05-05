Times When Suriya Played Double Role In Movies; From 'Perazhagan' To 'Maattrraan'

Today, Suriya is known as one of the top stars of the Tamil film industry. The actor made his debut in Tamil films with the film Nerukku Ner. Suriya is popular to experiment with his characters which go on to make the film a blockbuster. Moreover, in most of his films, Suriya is known for his dual roles. Here are some of Suriya’s best films in which the actor is seen in a dual role.

Suriya’s popular dual roles in his movies

Perazhagan

In 2004, Suriya played a dual role in the film Perazhagan. He was seen playing the roles of Chinna and Karthik. Suriya also won an award for the Best Actor for his performance in the film. The film is about Chinna and Kartik, who are lookalikes and try to win the hearts of the women they love.

Vel

In the movie Vel, Suriya played the double role of two brothers Vasu and Vel. The story follows the lives of these two brothers who are separated at birth and are raised in different families. While one goes on to become an officer, the other becomes an influential man. The film was directed by Hari, and Vel is Suriya’s second collaboration with Hari after the film Aaru.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Directed by Gautham Menon, actor Suriya was seen in different looks in the movie Vaaranam Aayiram. The film is about an NSG officer who is in the process of rescuing someone after he gets the news of his disappearance. In the film, Suriya is seen recalling the time he spent with his father several times. Suriya played the role of his father and the son, in this film.

7aum Arivu

In the film 7aum Arivu, Suriya was seen in a double role as a circus artist and a Buddhist Monk. The film was directed by AR Murgadoss and the story of the film revolves around a biological war between the two most populated nations in the world. This film was also selected for Oscars under the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film category.

Maattrraan

In 2012, Suriya played the character of conjoined twins in the movie Maattrraan. The film directed by KV Anand tales the story of a pair of twins who try to save their father’s career from a Russian Spy. Kajal Aggarwal was also seen in the lead role in the film.

Massu Engira Masilamani

Suriya played a dual role of a father and son again, in the film Massu Engira Masilamani. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and follows the story of a con artist, who comes in contact with a ghost.

