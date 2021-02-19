Music Director Issac Thomas Kottukapally Passes Away At The Age Of 72

Veteran Kerala music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally has passed away in Chennai on Thursday, February 18, 2021. According to a report by PTI, the family sources confirmed the same. The music maestro was 72 years old. Issac Thomas Kottukapally's death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. After the news of Issac Thomas Kottukapally's death started doing the rounds, condolences have been pouring in from people of all walks of life.

Also Read | Upasana Kamineni Konidela Empowers The Millet Sisters: 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Depicts Her Ballet Moment At The Aero Bridge; Fans Call Her Gorgeous

Issac Thomas Kottukapally's death

Issac Thomas Kottukapally was born in Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district. He had studied direction and screenplay at the Pune Film Institute. He also completed his music course from the American Teachers' School at Kodaikanal. He then attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano. The music director had won the National Award for Best Background Music for the 2011 film Adaminte Makan Abu.

Some of his notable movies include Ligy J Pullappally’s Sancharam, Shaji N Karun’s Swaham, and Kutty Srank which featured Mammootty in the lead role, Sathish Menon’s Bhavam and Salim Ahmed’s Kunjananthante Kada among others. The music director has also won the State Film Awards Best Background Music for four films, Bhavam (2002), Margam (2003), Sancharam and Oridam (2004). Issac Thomas Kottukapally entered the film industry with the K.G. George movie Mannu. He then went on to assist director G Aravindan.

Apart from his musical journey in the films, he had also co-written the screenplays for films like Thampu, Kummati and Esthappan. It was with Esthappan that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.

Also Read | Isha Keskar Drops A Gorgeous Picture On Instagram, Prarthana Behere Comments 'ek Number'

Also Read | Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi's Little Son Launch Late Father's Movie Trailer

Among the people who paid their tributes on Issac Thomas Kottukapally's death, Kerala’s minister for culture A. K. Balan also condoled the demise of the musician. He took to his official page on Facebook and wrote, “Condolences on the demise of music director Isaac Thomas Kottukappally. Won state and national film awards for producing best background music. Worked in different fields of filmmaking. It was through Esthappan that the background music industry was reached. A talented artist is lost. Sharing in the grief of the family members.” Here is a look at what he had to say about Issac Thomas Kottukapally's death.

Image Credits: A. K. Balan Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.