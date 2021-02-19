Pooja Hegde Depicts Her Ballet Moment At The Aero Bridge; Fans Call Her Gorgeous

Actor Pooja Hegde frequently shares her fun and quirky moments with all her fans on social media and recently she posted yet another photo of herself in which she was seen at the airport with a blissful ballet pose. All her fans were thrilled to see her latest photo and dropped in comments calling her ‘gorgeous’, ‘superb’ and ‘cute’ in the comment section. Check out Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post and see what the actor shared.

Pooja Hegde clicked at airport

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this blissful photo of herself with all her fans. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a cool black coloured crop top with a pair of black pants. She paired her black look with a stunning red coloured jacket along with a black bag and shoes. Pooja Hegde clicked this photo of her while she was at the airport and walking at the aerobridge.

In the caption, she added how it was an aerobridge for everyone but for her, it was a ballet moment. All her fans were stunned by her beauty and added how she was looking extremely gorgeous in her latest airport look while many others added numerous heart-eyed emojis to express their feelings for her. Many of the fans even added how she looked pretty in her photo and stated how they were eagerly waiting for her movies. Rest all others swamped the comment section with tons of hearts and fire symbols to depict how lovable she looked in her latest Instagram post. Let’s take a look at Pooja Hegde’s Instagram photo and see how the fans showered love on her.

Pooja Hegde’s photos

Pooja Hegde recently added this adorable picture of her with her mother on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. In the post, she added how she couldn’t express how much she means to her and wished that she was a poet so that she could try to put it in words. She then added that as she is not a poet, she will still try to do her best to make her feel loved. In the end, she wished her mother a happy birthday and hoped to make her feel proud and fulfil all her dreams.

