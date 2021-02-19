Upasana Kamineni Konidela Empowers The Millet Sisters: 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is all set to empower the women of Telangana and improve their lives with a new program. The Entrepreneur took to social media announcing her goal, representing the Apollo team, in enriching the lives of 5000 Telangana women. Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram, upon posting about the noble cause, was filled with supportive comments from her followers.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an entrepreneur who works as Editor-in-chief of B Positive magazine. She is also the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo life and wife of Telugu actor, Ram Charan. Upasana posted on Instagram about the noble cause of providing a healthy lifestyle to the women of Telangana by Apollo life. She wrote 'Actions speak louder than in words' in her caption under the post.

Empowering the Millet Sisters

Upasana aims to empower the women of Telangana through this program. Writing 'improving gut heath of Apollo family and protecting the planet in one shot', Upasana reveals her goals and hopes of this program in her caption. She wrote about how she aims to improve the lifestyle of over 5000 women farmers in Sangereddy, Telangana with health, wealth, education, and skills training. She informed her followers that Apollo hospital will be procuring 1000kgs of millets every month for its dining rooms in order to promote good health.

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram.

Upasana also urged her followers to take care of the water tables and to eat and procure local in order to promote a healthy lifestyle. Urging her followers. Upasana urged to switch to locally grown millet once a week. She also hopes that people would eventually make it their lifestyle to eat locally grown millet and by doing so, promote good health. Upasana was also invited as a guest on the first women-run radio in the village, Sangham Radio Station.

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram.

Netizens' reaction to Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram post

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram.

Followers seem to appreciate and support the entrepreneur as encouraging comments about her social work came pouring in under the post. One user wrote that he appreciates all her efforts and another wrote about how he wishes to join her for the noble cause. Appreciating Upasana, one follower wrote about how she is an inspiration to everyone and another follower complimented saying 'That's the Simplicity of Upasana Kamineni Konidela'.

