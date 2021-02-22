Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Introduces 'notorious' Gangster Suruli; Watch

Dhanush’s gangster drama ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2021. On Monday, February 22, the makers of the film have finally released the teaser of the film. Directed by Karthik Subbharaj, initially, the film was expected to be titled Suruli, the name of Dhanush’s character in the film, however, while releasing the motion poster of the film, the creators surprised fans with a distinct name. Now, the Jagame Thandhiram teaser has surprised fans once again.

Jagame Thandhiram teaser

The teaser of this action-thriller film begins with international actor James Cosmo asking about gangster Suruli. It appears that even though they are miles away from each other, Suruli has become one of the biggest obstacles in his path. On the other hand, Suruli is described as the ‘most dangerous and notorious’ gangster. Going by the same, Dhanush can be seen as both comic and fierce as well.

While his funny nature and quirky dance moves continue to impress those around him. At the same time, his action-packed scenes give a glimpse of the terror that he can turn out to be. Going by the teaser, it seems that Dhanush will go on a rampaging war with the main antagonist James Cosmo. Along with this, the teaser also features picturesque landscapes with an international twist. Although not much about the plot is revealed in the teaser, it is sure that Dhanush will be seen in a comic rowdy avatar once again. Check out the teaser of the film below:

For the unversed, Jagame Thandhiram marks the Indian film debut of international actor James Cosmo, which has also raised anticipation about the film. Bankrolled by S Sashikanth in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, the movie also features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role. While sharing the motion poster of Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush wrote, “#Suruli He is coming soon”. Check it out below:

Initially, the film was supposed to hit the theatres in May 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused several production delays and the release of the film was pushed ahead. Now, the creators of the film have decided to release Jagame Thandhiram digitally through Netflix.

