'My Name Is Lucky' Cast: Read Details About Who All Are Part Of 'My Name Is Lucky'

My Name Is Lucky is the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu language film called Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. The film is and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The film is about a boy who is an absent-minded plant scientist. He tries his best to hide his inherent memory-related flaws from the girl, a Kuchipudi dancer with whom he is in a relationship. The cast of My Name Is Lucky includes Nani and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles along with Murali Sharma, Ajay, Naresh, and others.

The movie was a huge success at the Box Office with positive reviews from critics and audiences. The movie was also remade in Kannada and Tamil language. And now, after a gap of five years, the Hindi dubbed version has released. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about My Name Is Lucky cast.

'My Name Is Lucky' cast

Nani as Lucky

Nani played the lead role of Lucky in the film. Lucky is an absent-minded plant scientist in the film. Nani is a well-known actor in the Telugu cinema and is known for his works such as Ride, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentlemen, Jersey and many more.

Lavanya Tripathi as Nandana

Lavanya is featured as Nani’s love interest in the film. Nandana is a Kuchipudi dancer who is in a relationship with Lucky. Lavanya predominantly works in Telugu film industry. She made her debut in the film industry in 2012 with the film Andala Rakshasi.

Ajay as an Inspector

Ajay plays the role of Inspector Ajay in the film. He has worked in various Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. He made his debut in 2000 with the film Kouravudu.

Vijaya Krishna Naresh as Naresh

Vijaya Krishna Naresh is an Indian film actor and also a politician and social activist known for his works in the Telugu cinema. He began his career as a child artist and has starred in around 200 films doing a verity of roles. His well-known movies are Rendu Jella Sita, Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe, Jamba Lakidi Pamba and others.

