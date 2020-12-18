Dumdaar Khiladi Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In This Romcom

Dumdaar Khiladi is a 2018 film belonging to the romantic comedy genre. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film revolves around Anu and Sanju, who develop a great bond after the latter arrives in Hyderabad and moves in with Anu and her father. However, they realize their love for each other when Anu is set to marry another man. Read on to know about the cast of Dumdaar Khiladi.

Dumdaar Khiladi cast

Anupama Parameswaran

The cast of Dumdaar Khiladi includes Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. She plays the character of Anu. Anupama predominantly appears in Telugu and Malayalam language films. She is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam-Tamil film Premam. She played lead roles in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. Her famous works include Tej I Love You, Kodi, Premam, James and Alice, Jomonte Suvisheshangal among others.

Ram Pothineni

Dumdaar Khiladi cast has Ram Pothineni portraying the role of Sanju, who plays Anu's love interest in the rom-com. Ram primarily works in Telugu cinema and made his debut in the year 2006 with the movie Devadasu, for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South. His notable films include Ready, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, and iSmart Shankar. He is the nephew of Telugu film producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore.

Pranitha Subhash

The Dumdaar Khiladi cast characters include Reethu, portrayed by Pranitha Subhash on screen. Pranitha is a South Indian actor who debuted in 2010 with the Kannada film Porki. She went on to appear in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. In 2012, she starred in the critically acclaimed film Bheema Theeradalli.

Prakash Raj

The cast also has the renowned actor Prakash Raj as part of the film. He plays the part of Viswanath, Anu's father. Prakash Raj other than an actor is a director, producer, thespian, television presenter, activist, and politician, who is known for his works in the South Indian film industry and Hindi-language films. After working in the Kannada television industry and the Kannada cinema for a few years, he made his debut in Tamil cinema with a film called Duet in 1994 and went on to name his production company after his debut film's title, Duet Movies. His famous works include Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Mana Oori Ramayanam, Golmaal Again, Jai Simha, Mohanlal, N.T.R among many others. Apart from his mother tongue Kannada, Prakash Raj's fluency in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, and English has placed him among the most sought after actors in Indian cinema.

Image Credits: sweet_tanu_14 Instagram account

