Legend The Terror Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This 2014 Action Film

Legend the Terror is a 2014 film belonging to the action-drama genre. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film revolves around Krishna, who lives in Dubai and falls in love with Sneha. He comes to India to seek the blessings of his grandmother, unaware that don Jeetendra's gang is seeking revenge. Read on to know about the cast of Legend the Terror.

Legend the Terror cast

Nandamuri Balakrishna

The cast of Legend the Terror includes Nandamuri Balakrishna who plays the character of Krishna. Balakrishna is an actor and politician and has appeared in over 100 Telugu films. He is one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry and has received three Nandi Awards and one South Indian International Movie Award. He is an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Hindupur constituency since 2014. His famous works include Babai Abbai, Disco King, Ramu, President Gari Abbai, Donga Ramudu among many others.

Sonal Chauhan

Legend the Terror cast characters include Sneha, who is portrayed by Sonal Chauhan. She plays the love interest to Balakrishna's character in the action film. The model, singer, and actor has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu cinema. Her debut Bollywood film was Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was also crowned Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri, Sarawak state of Malaysia. Sonal's famous works include Pehla Sitara, Legend, Paltan, Dictator, and Size Zero.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte plays Balakrishna's cousin in Legend the terror. Radhika began her career by doing theatre and eventually started working in films. Her debut movie was Vaah! Life ho to Aisi starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Apte has since worked in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English-language films. She gathered widespread praise for her supporting work in three of her 2015 Bollywood movies, Badlapur, Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi - The Mountain Man. Her famous works include Phobia, Parched, Lust Stories, Padman, and Ghoul.

Jagapathi Babu

The cast includes Jagapathi Babu who portrays the character of Jeetendra, who is the villain in the movie. He works predominantly in Telugu cinema in addition to a few Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. In a career spanning 31 years, Babu has starred in over 120 feature films and has received 4 Filmfare Awards and 7 state Nandi Awards. He also received the Kala Bhushan Award, for his contribution to cinema. His famous works include Gaayam, Lakshyam, Legend, Nannaku Prematho among others.

Image Credits: Still from a youtube video by SN media

