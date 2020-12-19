'Main Hoon Dandadhikari' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2018 Psychological Thriller Film

Main Hoon Dandadhikari is the Hindi dubbed version of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan. The film released in 2018 and was helmed by Ram Kumar. The film was widely loved by the audiences because of its storyline. The plot of the film revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who is on the lookout of a serial killer after his father dies. If one wants to know Main Hoon Dandadhikari cast, this article provides all the details.

Here are the details of Main Hoon Dandadhikari cast

Vishnu Vishal as Sub-inspector Arun Kumar

Vishnu Vishal played the character of sub-inspector Arun Kumar. Arun aspires to become a filmmaker, but his parents do not support his dreams. He then decides to become a police inspector. Arun gets on board the case of nabbing serial killer who has been targetting little girls and mutilating their bodies after murdering them.

Abhirami as Ammu

Abhirami played the character of Ammu in the movie. Ammu is Arun’s roommate’s daughter. She asks Arun to forge her father’s signature on the report card as she had failed in two subjects which he obliges. Later, he also appears in Ammu’s school pretending to be his father.

Amala Paul as Vijayalakshmi

Amala Paul played the character of Vijayalakshmi in the film. Vijaylakshmi is the class teacher of Arun’s roommate’s daughter Ammu. She figures out that Ammu has forged her father’s signature on the report card as she had failed in two subjects.

Kaali Venkat as Venkat

Kaali Venkat played the character of Venkat in the film. Venkat is Arun’s fellow police officer. He is being held at gunpoint by Inbaraj who is a paedophile. But Arun manages to save Venkta by gunning Inbaraj down.

Vinod Sagar as Inbaraj

Vinod Sagar played the character of Inbaraj in the film. All the traces of the murders lead Arun to Inbaraj who is a school teacher from Ammu’s new school. After being grilled by Arun, he confesses that he is a paedophile and has taken advantage of several school children. He and Arun engage in a gunfight as well.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

