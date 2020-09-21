After 'Thupparivaalan', Mysskin And Andrea To Reunite For 'Pisasu 2'; Poster Released

On director Mysskin's birthday, Sunday, September 20, he announced his next film. The forthcoming movie, titled Pisasu 2 is the sequel to Mysskin's 2014's hit movie Pisaasu. The film stars Andrea Jeremiah in the lead and is produced by T Muruganantham under his production banner.

Here's the first look poster of Pisasu 2

Mysskin and Andrea Jeremiah to reunite for Pisasu 2 after Thupparivaalan

Mysskin and Andrea Jeremiah will be reuniting for Pisasu 2 after the success of Thupparivaalan (2017). Pisasu 2, starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, also features actors like Rajkumar Pitchumani, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie's script is written by Mysskin, and music will be composed by Karthik Raja. The film will go on floors in November 2020.

Pisaasu, starring Naga and Pragya Martin in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man who suffers trauma after witnessing death in front of his eyes. The movie, written and directed by Mysskin, was a huge hit. The film was remade into Telugu and Hindi. Interestingly, Mysskin wrote the script for Pisaasu's Hindi remake.

What's next for Andrea Jeremiah?

Andrea Jeremiah will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against a local goon. The film has Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan essaying the role of college professors. Meanwhile, nothing much is revealed about Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah's role.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Master was slated to release in April 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was pushed ahead indefinitely. Besides the upcoming flick, Andrea Jeremiah has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Kamalakannan's Vattam with Sibi Sathyaraj and Nikki Galrani, Dil Sathya's Maaligai with Karthik Jayaram and Ashutosh Rana, among others in the pipeline. Andrea Jeremiah recently also signed horror-comedy Aranmanai's third part.

