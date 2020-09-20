Mysskin's 5 Spectacular Songs To Hear On His Birthday: From 'Bar Anthem' To 'Thangakathi'

Shanmugha Raja, widely known as Mysskin, is an Indian film director, producer and screenwriter. However, Mysskin is also popularly known for his acting and singing in the Tamil industry. Mysskin made his debut as an actor in the film Nandalala in 2010. He received positive reviews for his character where he essayed the role of a mentally challenged man.

Mysskin made his directorial debut in the film Chithiram Pesudhadi which became one of the biggest hits of the year. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at some of his spectacular songs.

Songs sungs by Mysskin

Bar Anthem (Mugamoodi)

Bar Anthem is featured in the movie Mugamoodi. Written and directed by Mysskin, Mugamoodi is Tamil language film. It is the first superhero film in Tamil and was dedicated to Bruce Lee. Bar Anthem was composed by Krishna Kumar better known by his stage name K. However, it was written and sung by Mysskin. You can check out the song below.



Yammadi Aathadi (Thulli Vilayadu)

Yammadi Aathadi was composed by Srikanth Deva. Yammadi Aathadi belongs to the film Thulli Vilayadu. Thulli Vilayadu is a comedy-thriller film written and directed by Vincent Selva. Mysskin worked as an assistant director for Vincent Selva. Yammadi Aathadi was written by Kabilan and sung by Mysskin. You can check out the music video below.

Also Read: Thupparivalan 2: Mysskin Walks Out Of The Film, Vishal To Take The Director's Chair?

Vellakaara Rani (Kallappadam)

Vellakaara Rani is from the album Kallappadam. Kallappadam is a thriller film based on the native art-folk Koothu. The soundtrack of Kallappadam was composed by K also known as Krishna Kumar. Out of five songs, the song Vellakaara Rani was written and sung by Mysskin. Check out the music video below.

Also Read: Did Mysskin Replace STR With Arun Vijay In 'Ajathe 2' Due To A High Payment Demand?

Thangakathi (Savarakathi)

Savarakathi is a Tamil comedy-drama film. It was directed by G.R. Adithya. Savarakathi was written and produced by Mysskin. The film stars Mysskin, Ram and Poorna as the central characters. Arrol Corelli composed Savarakathi’s music. Thangakathi was written and sung by Mysskin. Check out the music video below.

Ivan Thupparivaalan (Thupparivaalan)

The song Ivan Thupparivaalan was written and sung by Mysskin. It features in the movie Thupparivaalan. Thupparivaalan is an action-thriller film that is written and directed by Mysskin. The film stars Vishal as the protagonist who is also the producer of the movie. The film is loosely based on the character of Sherlock Holmes. Ivan Thupparivaalan was composed by Arrol Corelli. You can check out the music video below.



Image Credits: Mysskin_official Instagram

Also Read: Mysskin's Pics From Thalapathy's 'Youth' And Abbas' 'Kadhal Virus' Take Internet By Storm

Also Read: Mysskin Says Vishal Is Like His 'younger Brother', Adds That He Misses Him A Lot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.