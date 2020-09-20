Mysskin's Movies As An Actor That You Must Check Out Right Away

Mysskin, is one of the most acclaimed contemporary Tamil film directors. Myskkin made his directorial debut in the year 2006 with the film Chithiram Pesuthadi. His other popular films are Anjathe (2008), Nandalala (2010), and Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum (2013). Take a look at some of Mysskin's movies as an actor:

Mysskin's movies as an actor

Youth

Youth was a 2002-released action-romantic movie helmed by Vincent Selva. The movie was an official remake of the Telugu film, Chiru Navvuto which was released in the year 2000. Vijay and Shaheen Khan played the lead roles, while Yugendran, Vivek, Manivannan, Myskkin, and Sindhu Menon played supporting characters. The movie was dubbed in Telugu and Hindi with the same title and was a success at the box-office.

Kadhal Virus

Kadhal Virus was another 2002-released Tamil romantic movie written, directed, and produced by Kathir. The film featured Richard and Sridevi Vijaykumar and also marked their debuts in the Tamil film industry. The plot of the movie revolved around the story of a young director, who tries to pursue his dream by overcoming all hurdles. After much delay, the film was released in December 2002 and did not perform well at the box-office.

Nandhalala

Nandhalala was released in 2010 and was written and directed by Mysskin. He portrayed the lead role, alongside debutants Ashwath Ram and Snigdha Akolkar. The movie was loosely based on the 1999 Japanese flick. Kikujiro and is reportedly inspired by Mysskin's life. The plot of the movie illustrated the road journey of two people, a mentally challenged adult, and an eight-year-old schoolboy, who are in search of their respective mothers. The film received positive reviews from critics.

Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum

Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum released in 2013. The action thriller movie was written, directed, and produced by Mysskin. Even in this film, Mysskin and Shaji Chen played the lead roles. Filming of the movie began in March 2013 and was entirely shot in and around Chennai city. This movie acquired cult status among the audience and inspired movies with similar themes.

Savarakkaththi

Savarakathi was a 2018-released black comedy-drama film helmed by G. R. Adithya. The movie was written and produced by his brother Mysskin. The film featured Ram, Mysskin, and Poorna in the prominent roles. The movie began production during November 2015 and was released across India in February 2018.

