Mysskin Expresses Gratitude To Director Bala For Allowing To Use The Title 'Pisasu 2'

Director Mysskin recently announced his upcoming film, Pisasu 2. On the midnight of his birthday, that is on September 20, he took to his Twitter handle to thank the director and producer Bala for allowing him to use the title Pisasu for his upcoming project. In his recent tweet, the filmmaker wrote that he told Bala that he wants to make the sequel of Pisasu, and he immediately gave the rights for the title. Mysskin even thanked director Bala for his timely help. Read on:

Mysskin’s new project to be titled Pisasu 2

Mysskin recently announced Pisaasu 2, which is the sequel to his critically acclaimed 2014 horror flick of the same name. Filmmaker Mysskin thanked director Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisaasu for his upcoming project. For the unversed, Mysskin and Bala joined hands for Pisasu in the year 2014. The horror film turned out to be a hit venture for the duo. The film featured debutant newcomer Naga and Malayalam actress Pragya Martin in the lead roles.

Mysskin’s birthday celebrations

Mysskin celebrated his 49th birthday on September 20, 2020. On the special occasion, he had a special bash with his close friends from the Tamil film industry. Photos from the birthday party went viral on social media and were loved by his fans. As seen in the images shared, director Mani Ratnam hosted the birthday party for filmmaker Mysskin, and it was attended by many celebs and well-known personalities including Gautham Menon, Shankar, Balaji Sakthivel, Sasi, and Lingusamy. Take a look at the pictures below:

About Mysskin’s upcoming project Pisasu 2

The upcoming Mysskin directorial Pisasu 2 will feature Andrea Jeremiah playing the lead role. Reportedly, the shooting of the much-awaiting film will commence sometime in November this year. Produced by T Muruganantham, the film will mark the comeback of well-known composer Karthik Raja.

For the unversed, Pisasu had a great run at the box-office. The movie was produced by Bala’s B-Studios and released by Thenandal Films in the year 2014. The movie marked the debut of Naga and Prayaga Martin. After receiving positive reviews from the critics and fans, the film was remade in Kannada as Raakshasi and in Hindi as Nanu Ki Jaanu.

