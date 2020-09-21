Mysskin's Birthday Bash: Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, Shankar And Others Who Attended

Filmmaker Mysskin celebrated his 49th birthday on September 20, 2020. On this occasion, he had a special celebration with his close friends from the Tamil film industry. Photos from the birthday bash are making rounds on social media and are loved by his fans. As per the images shared, director Mani Ratnam hosted the birthday party for Mysskin and it was attended by many celebs including Gautham Menon, Shankar, Balaji Sakthivel, Sasi, and Lingusamy.

Mani Ratnam hosts a birthday party for Mysskin's birthday

Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle to share images from the birthday bash. It looks like the theme of the birthday party was black. Except for Mani Ratnam, Vetri Maaran, and Mysskin, other directors can be seen donning in black attires and keeping in the theme of the get-together. Moreover, Vetri Maaran joined the party a bit late and spent some quality time with his friends. Mani Ratnam and others also organised a cake cutting session for Mysskin. Here are some of the photos from the birthday bash. Take a look:

On the work front

On the occasion of his 49th birthday, director Mysskin announced his upcoming film titled Pisasu 2. The horror movie is a sequel to the hit film of the same name, which was released in the theatres in the year 2014. The upcoming movie Pisasu 2 will feature Andrea Jeremiah playing the lead role. Reportedly, the shooting of the much-anticipated will commence sometime in November this year. Produced by T Muruganantham, the movie will mark the comeback of well-known composer Karthik Raja.

Pisasu had a great run at the box-office and was considered one of the best horror movies ever made in the Tamil film industry. Unlike other horror films, the ghost in this film was trying to protect the people and not scare and kill anybody. The film was produced by Bala’s B-Studios and released by Thenandal Films in 2014. The movie marked the debut of Naga and Prayaga Martin. After receiving positive reviews from the critics and fans, it was remade in Kannada as Raakshasi and in Hindi as Nanu Ki Jaanu.

