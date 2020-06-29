Can Tamannaah Be The Perfect Brinda To Anushka's Shalakha In South Remake Of Naagin 4?

Naagin is a fantasy Indian daily soap based on the mythical snake-woman. The show is running successfully for four seasons now with the snake-women fighting evil to keep the powers of 'naagmani' safe. Naagin started with Mouni Roy essaying the role of Naagin and currently, Nia Sharma is playing the role in Naagin 4. The latter is based on the daughters of the shape-shifting couple who are out to avenge the murder of their parents. But the events take a surprising turn when one of the daughters end up marrying the son of one of the murderers. Here’s a list of the cast who seems to perfect for a South Indian remake of Naagin 4.

Brinda- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is one of the daughters of the Naagin couple, Keshav and Manyata who later marries Dev, the son of the murderer. Being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Nia Sharma Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Nayantara- Samantha Akkineni

Nayantara is the other daughter of the Naagin couple who waits to get her Naagin powers but they go to Brinda instead. Later she gets trapped by Vish. Samantha Akkineni, being a good actor, seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Jasmine Bhasin Instagram, Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Also Read: If 'Naagin' Is Made In Hollywood, Who Would Be Perfect As Icchadari Naagins, Dev & Brinda?

Shalakha- Anushka Shetty

She is Nayantara but transformed by Vish to look different. She takes on the identity of Shalakha and later marries Dev. Known for her acting skills, Anushka Shetty seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Rashami Desai Instagram, Anushka Shetty Instagram

Vish- Radhika Madan

She is a Naagin from the Kaal Kuth clan and was mainly a character of season three. However, she returns in season four to get her hands on the naagmani. Known for being a good actor, Radhika Madan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram, Radhika Madan Instagram

Also Read: Can Mahesh, Tamannaah, Dulquer Form The Golden Trio Of 'SOTY 1' In South Indian Remake?

Manyata- Nayanthara

She is the mother of Brinda and Nayantara. Later in the serial, she gets killed by Vish disguised as Dev. Nayanthara seems to be perfect for this role is a good actor.

Image credit: Sayantani Ghosh Instagram, Nayantharaa Instagram

Dev- Mahesh Babu

Dev is the son of one of the murderers of Brinda and Nayantara’s parents. He falls in love with Brinda and marries her but later gets married to Shalakha. Known for his acting skills, Mahesh Babu seems ideal for the role of Dev.

Image credit: Vijayandra Kumeria Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram

Also Read: Can Hrithik Play The Eccentric Detective Sherlock Holmes In The Series' Bollywood Remake?

Also Read: Can Katrina-Ranveer Be The Perfect Desi Harley-Joker From 'Suicide Squad'? See Full Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.