If 'Naagin' Is Made In Hollywood, Who Would Be Perfect As Icchadari Naagins, Dev & Brinda?

Naagin is a fantasy tele-series that have gained a huge fanbase in India. The show is running successfully for four seasons now with new actors portraying a story of the mythical snake-woman, Naagin. In every season, these snake-women fight the evil to keep the power of naagmani safe. It started with Mouni Roy essaying the lead role of Naagin and now Nia Sharma is playing the lead role in Naagin 4.

The premise of Naagin 4 is based on the daughters of a shape-shifting snake couple avenging the murder of her parents. However, things take an interesting turn when one of them ends up marrying the son of one of the murderers. With a huge fanbase in India, it would be no surprise if Hollywood adopts the script for this fantasy drama. For all the Indian fans of Naagin 4, here's a list of Hollywood actors who make a perfect cast for Naagin 4:

Nia Sharma - Jennifer Lawrence

Image credit: Nia Sharma Instagram, JenniferLawrence_ Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin - Blake Lively

Image credit: Jasmin Bhanot Instagram, Blake Lively Instagram

Vijayandra Kumeria - Keanu Reeves

Image credit: Vijayandra Kumeria Instagram, KeanuReeves Instagram

Sayantani Ghosh - Salma Hayek

Image credit: Sayantani Ghosh Instagram, Salma Hayek Instagram

Shalin Bhanot - Zayn Malik

Image credit: Shalin Bhanot Instagram, Zayn Malik Instagram

Rashami Desai - Emilia Clarke

Image credit: Rashami Desai Instagram, Emilia Clarke Instagram

Image credit: Zayn Malik Instagram, Salma Hayek Instagram, Blake Lively Instagram, Emilia Clarke, Voot

