Can Mahesh, Tamannaah, Dulquer Form The Golden Trio Of 'SOTY 1' In South Indian Remake?

One of the most popular youth films, Student of the Year was a rage when it came out in 2012. The film marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The plot of the movie revolved around a two friend, Abhimanyu and Rohan who are not only poles apart in their personality but also in their financial status. However, their friendship gets tested as they compete to win the coveted ‘Student of the Year’ trophy and Abhimanyu falls in love with Rohan’s girlfriend, Shanaya. If this movie was to remade in South India, here’s a list of the cast that seems to be perfect for the roles.

Abhimanyu- Mahesh Babu

He is a middle-class boy who gets admitted in the prestigious schools on scholarship and stirs things up from the moment he steps onto the campus. Being a good actor and with a similar endearing smile like Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Babu seems to be great for this role.

Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram

Rohan- Dulquer Salman

He is the stud of the school and almost as if rules the school with his dad’s money. However, he has a good heart and despite disliking Abhimanyu at first, befriends him easily. Dulquer Salman with his great acting seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Varun Dhawan Instagram, Dulquer Salman Instagram

Shanaya- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is the most sought after girl in the school and is the queen bee of the campus. She also dates Rohan at the beginning of the film but soon finds herself falling for Abhimanyu. Known for being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Dean- Mammootty

He is an eccentric old man who is also the dean of the school. However, he can be strict when he wants to. Being a great actor, it will be interesting to see Mammootty play this role.

Image credit: Rishi.Kapoor1 Instagram, Mammootty Instagram

Tanya- Samantha Akkineni

She is Shanaya’s rival in the school and more than often fools around with Rohan just to make Shanaya jealous. Being a good actor, Samantha Akkineni might be just right for this role.

Image credit: Sana Saeed Instagram, Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Jeet- Allu Arjun

He is Rohan’s best friend but more than often Rohan treats him like his assistant making him do all his works. Known for his acting skills, Allu Arjun might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Sahil Anand Instagram, Allu Arjun Instagram

Shruti- Niharika Konidela

Shruti is Shanaya’s best friend but later they have a fall out over boys and the coveted trophy. Being a good actor, Niharika Konidela could be best for this role.

Image credit: Manasi Rachh Instagram, Niharika Konidela Instagram

Dimpy- Dhanush

He is one of the close friends of the group who helps them out in numerous situations. Dhanush might be perfect for this role is a good actor.

Image credit: Manjot Singh Instagram, Dhanush Instagram

Sudo- Prabhas

He is the motley of the group and is the first guy that Abhimanyu befriends when he arrives in the school. Known for his great acting skills, Prabhas seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Kayoze Irani Instagram, Prabhasuniverse Instagram

